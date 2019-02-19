Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Police say they know motive in LA triple killing

February 19, 2019 5:26 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a triple homicide in a Los Angeles home (all times local):

2:17 p.m.

Los Angeles police homicide investigators believe whoever killed three men inside a home in a gated community was allowed inside by one of the victims.

Capt. Billy Hayes says the violence Monday afternoon was directed at the victims by one or more persons and was not a random act.

Hayes told a news conference Tuesday that detectives believe they know what motivated the crime but are withholding the information because the investigation is at what he terms “a critical juncture.”

Hayes says a woman in an upstairs bedroom of the home in the Porter Ranch area heard a gunshot and called 911.

The woman is described only as a resident of the home and had some type of relationship with the home’s renter, 39-year-old Gary Davidson, who is among the victims.

The other victims are identified as residents of Anaheim and Perris, California.

___

7:21 a.m.

Los Angeles police have released little information about the investigation into the shooting deaths of three people inside a home in a gated community.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call found the gunshot victims around 4 p.m. Monday and called police to the residence in the Porter Ranch area of the northwestern San Fernando Valley.

Police have not revealed the identities of those involved.

The shootings occurred in a large two-story home in the Renaissance housing development.

Congressman Brad Sherman lives in Porter Ranch. He tells KTTV he feels safe but when such an incident occurs in a small community “it shakes you up a bit.”

