The Latest: Sheriff says police have found parts of plane

HOUSTON (AP) — The Latest on the crash of a cargo jetliner near Houston (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells the Houston Chronicle that investigators have recovered parts of the cargo plane that crashed just east of Houston.

“There’s everything from cardboard boxes to women’s clothing and bed sheets,” Hawthorne said.

Advertisement

The sheriff tells the newspaper that the largest piece from the Boeing 767 that police have recovered is 50 feet long.

The flight was being operated for Amazon by Atlas Air, according to a statement from the airline. It had had departed Miami earlier and an FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with the craft when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

___

7 p.m.

A cargo flight that crashed Saturday afternoon into a bay just east of Houston was being operated for Amazon by Atlas Air, according to a statement from the airline.

Dave Clark, senior vice president of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the flight crew, their families and friends along with the entire team at Atlas Air during this terrible tragedy. We appreciate the first responders who worked urgently to provide support.”

The Boeing 767 had three people aboard. The flight had departed Miami earlier and an FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with the craft when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

___

6:30 p.m.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne tells the Houston Chronicle that police had found human remains at the site of the crash of a Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston. The airplane reportedly had three people aboard it when it crashed into a bay just east of the city.

Air traffic controllers in Houston tried at least twice to contact the plane but received no response.

After losing contact, then they asked a United Airlines pilot if he had seen “ground contact” — wreckage — to his right or behind him. “That’s a negative,” he said.

They also asked a Mesa Airlines pilot: “See if you can make ground contact. We are looking for a lost aircraft … it’s a heavy Boeing 767,” meaning it’s a big, two-aisle plane.

“No ground contact from here,” the Mesa pilot said.

The cargo plane made a steep descent from 6,525 feet to 3,025 feet in 30 seconds, according to tracking data from FlightAware.com

___

4 p.m.

A Texas sheriff says a Boeing 767 cargo jetliner disintegrated when it crashed into a bay east of Houston, and no survivors are expected to be found.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne told reporters that witnesses saw the twin-engine plane strike Trinity Bay “nose first” and that they heard the plane’s engines surging.

He says a debris field extends for about three-quarters of a mile.

Hawthorne says recovering parts of the plane and any remains of the three people on board will be difficult in muddy marshland that’s about 5 feet deep in the area. Air boats are needed to access the area.

The Federal Aviation Administration says Atlas Air Flight 3591 had departed Miami earlier, and an FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with the craft when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

___

2:15 p.m.

Authorities say a Boeing 767 cargo jetliner heading to Houston with three people aboard has crashed into a bay just east of the city.

Lynn Lunsford with the Federal Aviation Administration says the twin-engine plane crashed Saturday into Trinity Bay.

Lunsford did not know the status of the people aboard and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment.

The office said in a Facebook post the plane has been located at the north end of the bay. No other details were immediately available.

Lunsford says Atlas Air Flight 3591 had departed Miami earlier and an FAA alert was issued after officials lost radar and radio contact with the craft when it was about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.