The Latest: Suspect arrested in armed robbery of news crew

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a news crew being robbed in Oakland, California (all times local):

8:15 p.m.

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a security guard during a robbery of a news crew in Oakland.

An Alameda County Sheriff spokesman says a 21-year-old man with several gunshot wounds walked into a nearby hospital after the incident. Oakland police arrested the man on suspicion of shooting the news crew’s guard.

KPIX says a reporter and a photographer were gathering interviews about the strike at the Oakland Library when a car pulled up and the driver pulled a gun, demanding their camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and began walking away.

The news station says the suspect then shot the guard, Matt Meredith, in the leg, who exchanged gunfire.

The guard was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

7 p.m.

A CBS affiliate in San Francisco says its crew was robbed and a security guard was shot while covering the Oakland teachers strike on Sunday.

KPIX says a reporter and a photographer were gathering interviews about the strike at the Oakland Library when a car pulled up and the driver pulled a gun, demanding their camera. The crew surrendered the equipment and began walking away.

The news station says the suspect then shot the guard, Matt Meredith, in the leg. The guard was taken to the hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.

KPIX says the suspect fled the scene and is at large.

No other information was immediately released.

