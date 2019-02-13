The Latest: Texas children found in dog cage

DECATUR, Texas (AP) — The Latest on Texas children found in dog cage (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Bond has been set for two parents charged with child endangerment after authorities found two children locked in a dog cage and two more smeared with excrement in a North Texas barn.

The Wise County Sheriff’s office says Andrew Joseph Fabila’s bond was set at $60,000 on four child endangerment charges. Bond for Paige Isabow Harkings was set at $75,000 for the endangerment charges and another charge of aggravated assault. Both are 24 and being held in the county jail.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the pair after finding three boys, ages 5, 3 and 1, and a 4-year-old girl at a property near Rhome, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Fort Worth.

___

11:15 a.m.

Four malnourished children are in foster care after authorities found two of them locked in a dog cage and two more smeared with excrement in a North Texas barn.

A Texas Department of Family and Protective Services official says the children were released from a hospital Tuesday night. Law enforcement found the children earlier in the day on the property near Rhome, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Fort Worth.

Spokeswoman Marissa Gonzales says the three boys, ages 5, 3 and 1, and a 4-year-old girl, are “doing OK,” but declined to share details.

Paige Isabow Harkings and Andrew Joseph Fabila, who are both 24, have each been charged with four counts of criminal child endangerment.

Harkings, the children’s mother, and was also charged with aggravated assault.

