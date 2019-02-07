Listen Live Sports

The Latest: Woman found dead in suitcase worked at bookstore

February 7, 2019 11:59 am
 
GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on the death of a New York woman whose body was found in a suitcase in Connecticut (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Friends and co-workers of a New York woman who was found dead in a suitcase in Connecticut say she was a bookstore worker who was passionate about art and aspired to be a tattoo artist.

Police on Thursday identified the woman as 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, New York. Highway workers in Greenwich, Connecticut, found her body in a suitcase in a wooded area Tuesday morning, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from New Rochelle.

No arrests have been made.

The Connecticut chief medical examiner’s office has performed an autopsy but has not yet released the cause and manner of Reyes’ death.

Friends and co-workers say Reyes worked at a Barnes & Noble in Eastchester, New York. Police say she was reported missing Jan. 30 after she did not show up for work.

9:59 a.m.

Police in Connecticut have identified a woman found dead and bound in a suitcase as a 24-year-old New York resident who was reported missing last week.

Greenwich authorities said Thursday that the victim was Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, New York.

Police say she was last seen on Jan. 29 and was reported missing the next day after she did not show up for work.

Highway workers found Reyes’ body Tuesday morning in a suitcase in a wooded area of Greenwich, about 10 miles from New Rochelle. Officials say her hands and feet were bound.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

