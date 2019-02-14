Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

UN condemns ‘heinous’ terrorist attack in Iran killing 27

February 14, 2019 5:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is condemning “in the strongest possible terms” the bombing in Iran that killed 27 people, calling it a “heinous and cowardly terrorist attack.”

All 15 members, including the United States, which is a strong critic of Iran’s leaders, “expressed their deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the government of Islamic Republic of Iran.”

The al-Qaida-linked group Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s suicide car bombing that struck a bus carrying soldiers of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard in the restive southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan.

The Security Council’s statement Thursday says terrorism threatens international peace. It says the attack underlines “the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice.”

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.