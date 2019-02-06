Listen Live Sports

Underground blasts rattles Atlanta; no injuries reported

February 6, 2019
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities are investigating an electrical problem that sparked nearly a dozen underground explosions in midtown Atlanta.

Both police and Atlanta Fire Rescue said there were no reports of any injuries Wednesday morning, but witnesses reported that manhole covers were blowing off during the repeated explosions.

Fire Rescue spokesman Cortez Stafford said about 10 large explosions were reported by witnesses around 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police closed several midtown blocks of Peachtree Street, the main artery through the city, and Stafford said some patients at Emory University Hospital Midtown were moved away from the street as a precaution.

Stafford said investigators suspect rainwater got into a transformer, but they’re working to determine the exact cause.

