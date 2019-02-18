Listen Live Sports

Video of officer punching teen prompts AG investigation

February 18, 2019 3:44 pm
 
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A video showing police repeatedly punching a 16-year-old during an arrest has prompted the Delaware Attorney General’s Office to review the case.

The News Journal of Wilmington reports the video shows New Castle County police punching the male teen during an arrest Friday. The video shows a teen pinned on a driveway by one officer and punched in the face several times by a second officer.

Attorney General Kathy Jennings said the AG’s Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust is investigating the arrest.

Police said they received drug-dealing complaints in the area, and the 16-year-old matched the complaint description. They said they found “numerous” bags of marijuana, a digital scale, prescription pills and over $1,000 in cash on the teen.

The teen faces several charges, including resisting arrest.

___

Information from: The News Journal of Wilmington, Del., http://www.delawareonline.com

