Wire problem suspends rail service in, out of New York

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An overhead wire problem has suspended all rail service in and out of the nation’s busiest train station.

New Jersey Transit says service was suspended in and out of New York’s Penn Station on Wednesday afternoon.

PATH trains and NJ Transit buses and private carriers are accepting NJ Transit tickets.

Amtrak operates the station and didn’t immediately respond to a request for information on what caused the wire problems or whether service would be restored in time for the beginning of the evening commute.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.