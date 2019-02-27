Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wire problem suspends rail service in, out of New York

February 27, 2019 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — An overhead wire problem has suspended all rail service in and out of the nation’s busiest train station.

New Jersey Transit says service was suspended in and out of New York’s Penn Station on Wednesday afternoon.

PATH trains and NJ Transit buses and private carriers are accepting NJ Transit tickets.

Amtrak operates the station and didn’t immediately respond to a request for information on what caused the wire problems or whether service would be restored in time for the beginning of the evening commute.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy band members greet crowd at Mardi Gras Parade

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.