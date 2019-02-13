Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Wisconsin’s Jayme Closs thanks well-wishers for support

February 13, 2019 12:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — A 13-year-old Wisconsin girl who spent 88 days in captivity after a violent abduction is thanking supporters from around the world.

Jayme Closs was taken in October in an attack that included the shotgun slayings of her parents, James and Denise Closs, at the family’s home. A 21-year-old man is charged with kidnapping and murder.

Jayme is living with an aunt. In a statement, she and the Closs family expressed their “deepest gratitude for the incredible gifts and generous donations” that she’s received. The statement says the many kind words Jayme has gotten “have been a source of great comfort to her.”

A criminal complaint says suspect Jake Patterson told police he decided to “take” Jayme after he saw her getting on a school bus near her home. Arraignment is set for March 27.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more stories on Jayme Closs’ abduction and her parents’ deaths: https://apnews.com/JaymeCloss

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.