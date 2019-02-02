Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman charged in methadone death of her 14-day-old baby

February 2, 2019 5:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities have charged a 30-year-old Cudahy woman with reckless homicide after her 14-day-old baby died from a dose of methadone.

WITI-TV reports that Amanda-Linn Tanski told investigators she had been receiving prescribed methadone treatments and was told by a doctor she could breastfeed her child. Methadone is a narcotic that’s used to treat opioid addiction.

The Milwaukee County medical examiner stated in the complaint that “the lethal amount of methadone in (the infant’s) system could not have been delivered via breastfeeding.”

Police say they received a 911 call from the child’s father about 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 after he noticed the baby was limp and did not appear to be breathing. Paramedics attempted live-saving measures before the child was pronounced dead about 3 a.m.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WITI-TV, http://www.fox6now.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.