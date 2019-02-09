Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Woman sentenced for killing husband, dismembering body

February 9, 2019 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A woman who authorities say killed her husband and dismembered his body has been sentenced in an Ohio courtroom to at least 20 years in prison.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports 50-year-old Marcia Eubank, of Coventry Township, pleaded guilty to murder, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse charges in December. Eubank was sentenced Friday in Akron.

Prosecutors say she shot 54-year-old Howard Eubank during a domestic dispute in June 2017, used power and hand tools to cut up his body, and placed his remains in storage containers. The couple’s adult son found one of the containers the following December.

Family and neighbors thought Howard Eubank was driving a truck in Texas during those months.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

A defense attorney said Eubank was physically and mentally abused by her husband.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal, http://www.ohio.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.