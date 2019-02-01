Woman’s effort puts Chicago homeless in hotels during freeze

CHICAGO (AP) — A good Samaritan triggered an effort that eventually housed over 100 homeless people in a hotel amid dangerously cold weather in Chicago.

Cindy Payne confirms she, her husband and a few friends went to a homeless camp late Tuesday as temperatures sank to negative 23 degrees (negative 30.5 Celsius). They worried the city and charities wouldn’t have the resources to help.

She says they persuaded some people to go to the Amber Inn. Payne charged 20 rooms to her credit card at $70 each.

The next evening, the Chicago Police Department had to confiscate nearly 100 propane tanks after one exploded. The tanks had been donated to help warm the camp.

Payne and her friends returned to the camp and posted about their effort on social media, prompting donations of food, clothing and enough money to house about 120 people at the hotel through Saturday night.

