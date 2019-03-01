Listen Live Sports

1 firefighter killed, 4 injured in Maine building fire

March 1, 2019 5:28 pm
 
BERWICK, Maine (AP) — Authorities say one firefighter was killed and four others hurt while battling a fire at a three-story apartment building in Berwick, Maine.

Video posted online showed the firefighter’s body being escorted by first responders from the Wentworth-Douglas Hospital in nearby Dover, New Hampshire. The Maine fire marshal identified the fallen firefighter as Berwick firefighter Joel Barnes.

The fire that was reported around 11 a.m. Friday drew between 50 and 75 firefighters from 12 departments in Maine and New Hampshire.

Maine Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland says Barnes was one of two firefighters who encountered a wall of flames on the third floor and had to be rescued. The other injured firefighters were treated and released from the hospital.

