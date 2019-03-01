Listen Live Sports

1 injured in Texas storms; small airplanes flip at airport

March 13, 2019 3:48 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Severe thunderstorms in Texas have left at least one person hurt, damaged buildings and flipped small planes at suburban Dallas airport.

The Storm Prediction Center says gusts of more than 75 mph (120 kph) were reported Wednesday morning at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Several small private planes at nearby Grand Prairie Municipal Airport were overturned by the winds.

Emergency officials in Johnson County say a mobile home rolled onto a parked vehicle about 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south of Fort Worth. One person in the residence, near Cleburne, was injured. Further details on her weren’t immediately available.

Forecasters say eastern Arkansas, northwestern Mississippi and western Tennessee face the greatest risk of severe weather Wednesday with the possibility of tornadoes and large hail.

