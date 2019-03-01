Listen Live Sports

1 killed, 3 wounded in residential speakeasy shooting

March 16, 2019 3:25 pm
 
CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — Officials say shots fired at a “residential speakeasy” in New Jersey has claimed the life of one person and wounded three others.

County prosecutors and police say officers were in front of the Camden home when they heard gunshots around 3:15 a.m. Saturday.

Officers approached the home, described as a local “residential speakeasy” or illegal bar, as people were leaving and found the four victims. They were taken to Cooper University Hospital.

Authorities said 27-year-old Resean McCormick was pronounced dead around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. A 24-year-old man, a 35-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman are being treated. One of the three was earlier said to be in critical but stable condition.

Authorities said, contrary to earlier reports, that no arrests had been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

This story has been corrected to show investigators now say no arrests have been made.

