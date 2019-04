10 Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press

1. MUELLER’S REPORT COMPLETED, DEBATE CONTINUES

The stage is set for new rounds of political and legal fighting after the special counsel did not find evidence that Trump’s campaign “conspired or coordinated” with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election.

2. TRUMP’S LEGAL WOES MAY BE FAR FROM OVER

Federal and state investigators in New York are deep into investigations of their own into the president and those in his orbit.

3. GAZA ROCKET STRIKES HOME IN CENTRAL ISRAEL, 7 WOUNDED

The attack prompts Benjamin Netanyahu to cut short a trip to Washington and sets the stage for a potential major conflagration, shortly before Israel’s upcoming elections.

4. PERILOUS TIMES FOR MOZAMBICAN KIDS

Some 900,000 children have been orphaned or separated from their families, made homeless or otherwise affected by Cyclone Idai.

5. WHAT NEW ZEALAND PROBE WILL FOCUS ON

An inquiry into the massacre of 50 people at two Christchurch mosques will look into what roles semi-automatic guns, social media and intelligence agencies had preceding the attacks.

6. WHERE THERE’S A BRAIN DRAIN

A small but growing number of the millions who have already left Ukraine are doctors, nurses and computer specialists — an exodus of highly skilled workers.

7. BINGO, GOLF AND BONGS

More Americans in their 70s and 80s are adding marijuana use to their roster of senior activities, interested in easing age-related maladies such as arthritis and sleeplessness.

8. APPLE LAUNCHING LONG-AWAITED VIDEO SERVICE

The iPhone maker is expected to begin a video service that could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself.

9. JORDAN PEELE’S ‘US’ SHATTERS BOX OFFICE RECORDS

“Us”, whose plot centers on vacationing parents whose family is faced with eerie doppelgangers of themselves, debuts with $70.3 million in ticket sales — the largest debut for an original horror film.

10. IT’S CHALK SO FAR IN MARCH MADNESS

The NCAA Tournament has the top three seeds in each round in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2009.

