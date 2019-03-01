Listen Live Sports

$1M bail set for man charged with killing missing girl’s mom

March 17, 2019 12:45 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cash bond is set at $1 million for a 34-year-old man accused of killing a missing girl’s mother in Milwaukee.

Dariaz Higgins appeared in court Sunday on charges including first-degree intentional homicide. Higgins is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman last week.

Higgins is the father of 2-year-old Noelani Robinson. Authorities say a child’s body found wrapped in a blanket along a southern Minnesota highway on Friday night is believed to be Noelani’s.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the child died from blunt force trauma to the head. That death remains under investigation.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive in the death of Sierra Robinson. Police said Higgins was Robinson’s pimp and they had been romantically involved but were no longer together.

