2 earthquakes shake portions of North Carolina

March 26, 2019 1:38 pm
 
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — A pair of earthquakes has shaken portions of North Carolina, but no injuries or damage have been reported.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was centered about 5 miles (8 kilometers) east of Archdale shortly after midnight Tuesday. A USGS map shows the earthquake was felt as far away as the Charlotte area, 77 miles (123 kilometers) to the southwest and Durham, 69 miles (111 kilometers) to the east.

In addition, a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was reported, centered nearly 7 miles (11 kilometers) southwest of Sylva and was felt as far away as the Tennessee border to the northwest and the Georgia border to the southwest.

The News & Record of Greensboro says people either heard a loud boom or slept through it.

Top Stories

The Associated Press

