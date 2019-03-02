Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

2 Indiana officers charged in beating of handcuffed man

March 22, 2019 11:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Two Indiana police officers who repeatedly punched a handcuffed man have been charged with a civil rights crime.

Cory Newland and Joshua Titus of the Elkhart Police Department were indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday. Police video shows them punching a man identified as M.L. after the man spat at Newland while sitting handcuffed in a chair in January 2018.

FBI agent Grant Mendenhall says his agency “won’t tolerate the abuse of power” by police.

Newland and Titus were indicted on a charge of depriving M.L. of his rights through excessive force. They’ve been on leave since November and have pleaded not guilty to separate state charges . A message seeking comment was left with Elkhart police Friday.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Elkhart is in northern Indiana, 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.