The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
2 small planes collide on Los Angeles-area runway, killing 1

March 14, 2019 1:52 pm
 
COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A small plane ran into another aircraft on a Los Angeles-area runaway in a fiery crash that killed one person and injured another.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says a Cessna with two people aboard landed Wednesday night at Compton/Woodley Airport.

A North American T-28 then landed and ran into the Cessna, which was still on the runway. The Cessna exploded into flames.

The Compton Fire Department says one person was killed and a second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

