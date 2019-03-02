Listen Live Sports

2-year-old girl killed in crash involving car fleeing police

March 4, 2019 8:50 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police say a 2-year-old girl was killed when she was ejected from a vehicle that crashed after fleeing police.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said Monday that the vehicle fled when officers tried to pull it over for a traffic violation Sunday evening on the city’s South Side.

Guglielmi says the car ran a stop sign, collided with another vehicle and struck a tree. The girl was ejected. Guglielmi says she wasn’t in a car seat.

The Cook County medical examiner identified the child as Danyla Owens. She was taken to a hospital but later pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle’s 21-year-old driver declined treatment and was arrested after the crash. Guglielmi says officers found a weapon in the vehicle. Charges are pending.

