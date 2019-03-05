Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

5 people found dead after home fire in Massachusetts

March 13, 2019 5:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SHEFFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say five people have been found dead after a fire in a home in western Massachusetts.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says the fire in Sheffield was reported just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, and the home was fully engulfed when fire crews arrived.

The fire was just over an hour later, and the bodies were found when firefighters entered the home.

Harrington did not take questions at a Wednesday afternoon news conference. She called the investigation “complicated.”

Advertisement

No additional details about the victims have been disclosed.

The cause remains under investigation.

___

This story has been corrected to change he to she in paragraph 4.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.