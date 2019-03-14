Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

50 students shared classmates’ nudes at Georgia high school

March 14, 2019 8:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLAIRSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Nearly 50 students at a Georgia high school have been caught sharing naked photos of their classmates.

WSB-TV reports the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the district attorney spoke to students at Union County High and Middle schools in Blairsville about the dangers of sexting on Wednesday after the scope of the scandal became apparent.

Superintendent John Hill says an investigation that began with a parent’s complaint found at least 46 students ages 14 to 18 were involved in what could be prosecuted as felony child pornography. That’s nearly 6 percent of the school’s population.

School police continue investigating, but Hill says the district hasn’t pushed for criminal prosecutions. Students were instead suspended temporarily or sent to an alternative school, based on the severity of their actions.

Advertisement

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.