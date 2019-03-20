Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

A no-paper jam: Printer ink spill blots all interstate lanes

March 20, 2019 7:43 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ATLANTA (AP) — A truck carrying 40,000 pounds of printer ink overturned on an Atlanta interstate, closing all lanes on an outer loop for four hours. That’s 5,500 gallons (20,820 liters) of ink.

News outlets report a car cut in front of the truck around 2 a.m. Wednesday, causing the truck to lose control and crash. Atlanta police’s traffic report twitter account says the spill stained Interstate 285, just south of Interstate 20.

All lanes on I-285’s outer loop were closed while crews used sand and dirt to soak up the ink. Southbound lanes had reopened around 6:15 a.m., but aerial video indicated the spill had left a mark.

WSB-TV reports that traffic was still backed up to Smyrna.

        Insight by Carahsoft: DHS, NASA and Interior Department address the evolution of CDM to meet new challenges and provide new capabilities in this free webinar.

Advertisement

It’s unclear whether anyone was injured or to whom the ink belonged.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|1 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
4|2 Department of Veterans Affairs Digital...
4|2 USPTO IT Vendor Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Graduating sailors stand in formation

Today in History

1970: Nixon bans cigarette advertising on TV and radio

Get our daily newsletter.