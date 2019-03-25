Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Affidavit: Bus driver turned suddenly before deadly crash

March 25, 2019 5:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

KINGWOOD, Va. (AP) — The driver of a bus that overturned on a Virginia highway told State Police he was going about 70 mph (113 kph) when he “turned suddenly” and tried to take an exit ramp before the deadly crash.

Citing an affidavit for a search warrant, the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 40-year-old Yui Man Chow made the statement to a trooper. The New York resident is charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. He appeared in court Monday.

Police say the bus was traveling from Florida to New York with 57 people aboard when it overturned last week. Two people were killed and dozens were injured.

The crash was the ninth at the exit since 2014. Officials are investigating if any occurred because signs had confused drivers.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Chow’s attorney Adam Jurach declined to comment.

___

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers help improve training camp in Hawaii

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.