The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Alabama man gets 40 years for scalding 2 children in bathtub

March 25, 2019 5:53 pm
 
ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man accused of intentionally scalding two children in a bathtub has pleaded guilty and been sentenced to serve 40 years in prison.

News outlets report that 33-year-old Derrick Defoe pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aggravated child abuse just before opening statements in his trial were set to begin. Other charges against him were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

The children’s mother, Amanda Reyer, was sentenced in November to serve 40 years after she also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child abuse. Reyer and Defoe were dating at the time of the 2015 scalding.

The 5-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl survived. Authorities have said the girl had burns over at least 70 percent of her body and her skin peeled off.

