Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Alaska community hits temperature milestone

March 29, 2019 8:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A small southeast Alaska community reached 70 degrees last week, which weather data suggests is the earliest point that temperature has been reached in the state.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Bezenek says Klawock (kluh-WOK) hit the mark March 19.

He says the earliest that records indicate a community in Alaska hit 60 was Jan. 14, 2018, when the temperature at Annette Island, also in southeast Alaska, reached 66.

The U.S. Drought Monitor, which weekly tracks drought conditions, shows much of southeast Alaska with abnormally dry conditions to some level of drought.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Bezenek says the region currently is experiencing an “extreme anomaly” with blocking highs shunting storm tracks the area typically would get. He says this has allowed warmer air to be pushed into southeast Alaska.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.