Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Anonymous customers leave $2,000 tip to surprise of waiters

March 25, 2019 2:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WATERVILLE, Maine (AP) — Anonymous customers at a Maine restaurant seemingly approved of the eatery’s service, leaving a $2,000 tip on a $48 bill.

Silver Street Tavern waitress Samantha Clark says the couple, who asked to remain anonymous, was friendly and easy to wait on, although the man said someone took his wine glass by mistake at one point.

The Waterville Morning-Sentinel reports the man later asked to speak with a manager, and Clark says she feared he would complain.

Clark says she later learned the customers had left the large tip and instructed the manager to split it among the staff. Clark says the man is not a regular at the establishment and can’t think why he left such a generous tip.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Silver Street Tavern owner Charlie Giguere called it “a feel-good story.”

___

Information from: Morning Sentinel, http://www.onlinesentinel.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.