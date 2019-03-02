Listen Live Sports

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

March 2, 2019 3:51 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside a Cairo train station; President Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jung Un and Michael Cohen is sworn in to testify before House oversight committee.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of Feb. 23-Mar. 1, 2019.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

___

This gallery was produced by Swayne Hall in New York.

