AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

March 30, 2019 4:30 am
 
Here’s your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week’s gallery includes a blur of visitors to the Spanish Steps in Rome; fishermen in the Basque region of Spain; and destruction from fighting both in Israel and the Gaza Strip.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 23-29, 2019.

This gallery was produced by Patrick Sison in New York.

