Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Arizona canyon reopens day after man dies in fall from edge

March 29, 2019 6:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAND CANYON WEST, Ariz. (AP) — A popular tourist destination on the western end of the Grand Canyon has reopened a day after a fatal fall.

Eagle Point and the Grand Canyon Skywalk had closed Thursday after a Chinese man in his 50s slipped and fell while taking photographs. His body was recovered from 1,000 (305 meters) feet below the rim.

The tourist spots are on the Hualapai (WAHL’-uh-peye) reservation, not in Grand Canyon National Park.

The Chinese consulate in Los Angeles identified the man Friday as a Macau resident. He had been traveling with a tour group from Hong Kong, which led to an initial report that he was from there.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Data experts from DHS, Army and NOAA explore big data in government in this free webinar.

Advertisement

His name hasn’t been released.

Hualapai acting police Chief Samuel Tsosie (SOH’-see) says authorities are investigating but have no indication the fall was anything but an accident.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
4|8 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Malaysian students teach sailors how to play instruments

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Emergency Relief Appropriation Act

Get our daily newsletter.