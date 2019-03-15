Listen Live Sports

Authorities investigating home shooting, someone in custody

March 15, 2019
 
ALTON, N.H. (AP) — Authorities investigating a shooting at a home in Alton, New Hampshire, have someone in custody.

WMUR-TV reports two people have been shot and a suspect was in custody Friday morning.

State police tweeted that “the critical incident in Alton, NH, has come to a conclusion” and referred further questions to the attorney general’s office, which hasn’t commented yet.

The principal at Prospect Mountain High School in Alton had posted on Twitter the school was in soft lockdown earlier, but that has since ended.

Further information wasn’t immediately available.

