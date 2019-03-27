Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Black lawyer says deputy detained him at court based on race

March 27, 2019 2:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — An African-American lawyer has filed a complaint against a Maryland sheriff’s deputy who detained him after mistaking him for a suspect.

Rashad James with Maryland Legal Aid tells news outlets a Harford County deputy thought he was his client impersonating a lawyer and questioned him at the county courthouse. James’ client is also black and wasn’t present when being represented by James on March 6.

James says the officer didn’t believe his driver’s license was valid. James says he was the only black attorney in the courtroom and it was his first time representing a client in Harford County.

James says the deputy was racially motivated, and his complaint asks for an internal investigation and a record made in the officer’s personnel file. Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler says in a statement that his office is investigating.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.