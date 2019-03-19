Listen Live Sports

Bobcat killed by car after surviving California wildfire

March 19, 2019 11:38 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a bobcat that survived a Southern California wildfire has been hit and killed by a car.

The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area tweeted Monday that the adult male bobcat known as B-361 died last week.

The animal was struck by a car in Calabasas, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

Scientists had been tracking B-361 as it roamed between the burned and unburned areas of Malibu Canyon. The area was scorched by last year’s Woolsey Fire, which destroyed 1,600 structures and left three people dead.

A necropsy is planned.

B-361 is among several bobcats and mountain lions monitored by researchers in the wilderness areas of greater Los Angeles.

