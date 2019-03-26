Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bomb, gun found in woods linked to suspect who died in 2001

March 26, 2019 10:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LINGANORE, Md. (AP) — An explosive device and loaded handgun found in Maryland over the weekend have been linked to a stalking case in which the suspect died by suicide in open court — nearly two decades ago.

News outlets cite a joint release from the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal and Howard County police saying “a series of documents” found alongside the items indicated they belonged to Alan Bruce Chmurny.

Chmurny was a vice president of Oceanix Biosciences when he was accused in 2000 of pouring mercury into the vents of an employee’s car. Chmurny had left the woman threatening messages, including at least one mentioning a bomb. He died by suicide in 2001.

The finds were made by a passer-by in the woods Sunday and have since been disposed of.

        Insight by the Oracle PartnerNetwork: Learn how agencies are defining IT modernization in this exclusive ebook.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|3 International Privacy + Security Forum
4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|4 Future Airborne Intelligence...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.