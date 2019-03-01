Listen Live Sports

Correction: Elderly Man Beaten story

March 1, 2019 5:21 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a story Feb. 28 about the sentencing of a California woman in the beating of an elderly man, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the case wasn’t prosecuted as a hate crime. Prosecutors added hate crime allegations in an amended complaint but they were not part of the plea agreement that ended the case.

A corrected version of the story is below:

California woman gets 15 years in elderly man’s beating

A Los Angeles woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating of a 92-year-old man that was captured on video and shared widely on social media

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles woman has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in the beating of a 92-year-old man that was captured on video and shared widely on social media.

Thirty-year-old Laquisha Jones was sentenced Thursday following her no contest plea to elder abuse in December.

Prosecutors say Jones severely beat Rodolfo Rodriguez in the face with a brick on July 4 as the man was taking a walk. They say Rodriguez did nothing to provoke the attack.

A witness recorded video of Rodriguez as he sat dazed, his face bloodied, after being beaten. The witness, Misbel Borjas, also took a photo of a woman with a brick in her hand.

Borjas says Jones yelled at Rodriguez: “Go back to your country.”

Prosecutors added hate crime allegations in an amended complaint, but they were not part of the plea agreement that ended the case.

