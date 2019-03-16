Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Casino robbery suspect critically wounded in brief shootout

March 16, 2019 3:39 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say a brief shootout outside the Bellagio hotel-casino on the Las Vegas Strip left a robbery suspect critically wounded while an officer who was shot in his bulletproof vest escaped serious injury.

Police Capt. Nicole Splinter said the suspect robbed the packed casino Friday night and was confronted by four officers as he tried to carjack a vehicle in the valet lot.

Splinter said the suspect fired at least one shot at an officer before being shot by a second officer.

She said the suspect’s bullet hit the chest of the officer whose vest probably saved his life.

No identities were released and police did not disclose how much money the suspect took in the holdup.

