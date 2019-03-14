Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Cat that went missing 5 years ago finally found

March 14, 2019 8:21 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ESSEX, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts family says a pet cat who went missing five years ago has returned home after the feline was unexpectedly found.

Elinore Repucci had let her tabby cat Larry out for a walk in August 2013, but he didn’t come back after walking out the door. Repucci tells the Newburyport Daily News she and her family spent the next few weeks frantically searching for Larry.

Repucci says she eventually resigned herself to thinking an animal killed Larry, as her home was near the woods.

But an animal rescue shelter in Salisbury, Massachusetts, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from her home, called her Thursday and said they found a cat with a microchip registered to her.

Advertisement

Shelter director Britt Fox Hover says Larry is pretty healthy, but is missing part of a paw.

___

Information from: The Daily News of Newburyport (Mass.), http://www.newburyportnews.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|25 Secretary Mark Esper Army Budget...
3|26 NAWCAD Pax Industry Day and LRAF 2019
3|26 reStart Reston Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.