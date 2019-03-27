Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Catholic ex-bishop accused of drunken sexual assault

March 27, 2019 7:55 am
 
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — A new lawsuit accuses the former bishop of a Catholic diocese in West Virginia of molesting adolescent and adult males.

Michael Bransfield’s former personal altar server sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston and its former leader last week, saying he was sexually assaulted in 2014 and harassed for years prior.

The filing asserts Bransfield would consume nightly at least a half-bottle of Cointreau liqueur and drunkenly assault or harass seminarians.

Last year, the diocese released a list of 31 priests credibly accused of sexual misconduct since the 1950s. Bransfield was not included.

A diocese spokesman declined to comment to The Intelligencer . Earlier this month, the state’s attorney general sued the diocese and Bransfield, saying they covered up criminal behavior.

Bransfield resigned in September amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

___

Information from: The Intelligencer, http://www.theintelligencer.net

