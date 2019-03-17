Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Charge upgraded to murder for Memphis boy, 11, in shooting

March 17, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Police in Tennessee say an 11-year-old boy now faces a murder charge after a teenager he is accused of shooting died.

The Memphis Police Department said Sunday that a 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot Wednesday night. Police said the teen had been hospitalized in extremely critical condition before his death.

Police said a 34-year-old man also was wounded in the shooting. He is in critical but stable condition.

Police are not identifying the 11-year-old. He is charged with first-degree murder, murder during a theft, and attempted murder. A judge will decide at a hearing whether the boy will be charged as an adult. It was not clear Sunday night if he had a lawyer. The boy is awaiting a hearing in Shelby County Juvenile Court.

        Insight by HID Global: Learn how agencies approaching identity authentication in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|27 SubCon Training Workshops 2019
3|28 2019 Healthcare Blockchain Forum
3|28 Genius Machines - The New Age of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Chorus, Miss America sing at USO awards dinner

Today in History

1834: Congress censures Jackson

Get our daily newsletter.