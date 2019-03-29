Listen Live Sports

Colorado man records his own killing as he is shot to death

March 29, 2019 11:59 am
 
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say a man who was fatally shot on the street recorded the killing on his cellphone.

The Gazette newspaper reports that an arrest affidavit says the phone was found next to 63-year-old Gary Dolce’s body after he was shot several times on Wednesday. It was still recording.

The affidavit says the video shows a blue SUV driven by a man who points a black handgun at Dolce while wearing a blue, disposable glove.

The video captures several shots and Dolce falling to the ground yelling “Oh my God!”

A second volley of shots are heard but are not captured on video.

Colorado Springs police have identified one of Dolce’s neighbors as the suspect.

Dolce told police last month “his neighbor was trying to get him to fight.”

