The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
County: Trump club in Virginia illegally cut down trees

March 7, 2019 9:51 am
 
STERLING, Va. (AP) — County officials in northern Virginia say the Trump National Golf Club violated zoning laws by cutting down trees without a permit in a flood plain along the Potomac River.

A statement from Loudoun County officials Wednesday outlines alleged violations that could result in fines for the golf club.

The Trump Organization did not immediately return an email seeking comment on Wednesday. It can file an appeal.

The golf club already faced criticism in 2010 after it cleared hundreds of trees to improve members’ view of the river. The environmental group Potomac Riverkeepers said it received complaints last month about more felled trees that were dumped in the river.

Critics say cutting the trees can contribute to erosion and create a safety hazard in the river.

