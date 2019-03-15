Listen Live Sports

Dad of student who died in plane crash sues Piper Aircraft

March 15, 2019 9:47 am
 
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The father of a student pilot who died when his plane crashed during his commercial pilot lesson in Florida is suing Piper Aircraft.

Twenty-five-year-old Navy veteran Zack Capra and Federal Aviation Administration pilot examiner John S. Azma were killed April 4, 2018, when the left wing came off the Piper PA-28 they were flying west of Daytona Beach International Airport.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Capra was a student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, which has since stopped flying Piper PA-28s.

Capra’s father, John Charles Capra, said in the wrongful death lawsuit that the “horror and fear of impending death for pilots of an in-flight breakup of their aircraft cannot be overstated.” He called it a “pilot’s worst nightmare come true.”

Piper did not respond to questions about the lawsuit.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

