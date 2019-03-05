Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Doc denies ordering outsize painkiller to end patient’s life

March 5, 2019 11:10 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A critical-care doctor accused of ordering excessive painkiller doses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients who died is denying he negligently or intentionally prescribed drugs to end a woman’s life.

The response is part of a court filing seeking dismissal of a lawsuit against Dr. William Husel (HYOO’-suhl) over the September death of 64-year-old Bonnie Austin. Among others defenses, his lawyer argues Husel is immune to the suit under state law.

The Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System fired Husel in December. They face at least 23 wrongful death and medical negligence lawsuits .

Mount Carmel found Husel ordered potentially fatal drug doses for 29 patients over several years.

Advertisement

Mount Carmel apologized and put other employees on leave.

Husel’s attorneys have yet to file responses in several other lawsuits.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 NARFE's LEGcon19
3|12 2019 HBCU Industry Day
3|12 Military Radar Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force pilots train through virtual simulators

Today in History

1942: US Army launches K-9 Corps

Get our daily newsletter.