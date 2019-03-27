Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Dogs attack 76-year-old attending funeral in S. Carolina

March 27, 2019 4:15 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DUNCAN, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a 76-year-old Virginia woman was attacked and wounded by a pack of dogs while attending a funeral in South Carolina, and the dogs’ owner has since been charged.

News outlets report the woman was attacked Monday afternoon by five dogs that Spartanburg Environmental Enforcement officials say escaped from owner Daisy Ann Anderson, of Duncan. Arrest warrants accuse Anderson of allowing her dogs to escape despite knowing they had violent tendencies.

The dogs were seized Tuesday and put under rabies quarantine at a humane society. SEE Director Jamie Nelson says 12 other dogs were found at the home of Anderson, who was arrested on an unrelated shoplifting charge.

Nelson says Anderson faces charges related to owning an animal that attacks a human. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Examine a case study on implementing a modern LMS for the new skills economy at DAU in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

4|4 Diabetic Limb Salvage Conference 2019
4|8 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
4|8 Cybersecurity Risk Program Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors compete in Tug of War challenge

Today in History

1792: George Washington exercises first presidential veto

Get our daily newsletter.