Dozens of dead animals once again found in woman’s freezer

March 20, 2019 7:51 am
 
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a Virginia Beach woman has once again been found to be in possession of dozens of dead animals.

The Virginian-Pilot reports authorities responding to the home Monday found more than 100 dead animals, 24 live cats and a live dog. Animal Control Supervisor Meghan Conti says the dead animals had been stored in freezers or in a plastic container in the garage, where they decomposed beyond recognition.

This isn’t the first time so many dead creatures were found at a home belonging to Lisa D. Ross, who wasn’t immediately reached for comment.

In 2009, Ross’ son was linked to a plot to kill high school students. Authorities searching her home for weapons found 120 cats, half were dead. Similar discoveries happened again in 2012 and 2013.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

