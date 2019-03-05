Ex-truck driver admits to dumping toxic waste in S. Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A former truck driver has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping tankers of toxic waste near South Carolina’s only national park.

The State reports 44-year-old Michael Greene admitted on Monday to repeatedly dumping the chemicals in 2017 in the Wateree River drainage basin, which flows past Congaree National Park. Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday says Green dumped leachate, the polluted water that forms in landfills, and that it contained lead and mercury as well as other chemicals that sicken humans, such as cadmium, chromium and selenium.

Greene’s former employer, A&D Environmental, has said he acted without its knowledge.

Greene said he was “trying to save time” and didn’t think his actions hurt the environment, and that he wouldn’t do it again.

It’s unclear when Greene will be sentenced.

