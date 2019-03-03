Listen Live Sports

Ex-West Virginia staffer disputes making anti-Muslim comment

March 3, 2019 3:43 pm
 
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A former West Virginia Capitol staffer is disputing anti-Muslim comments a lawmaker says she made.

Anne Lieberman issued a statement Sunday on Facebook, days after she resigned as sergeant at arms of the House of Delegates.

Lieberman says she was summoned to a disturbance outside the House chamber Friday when she encountered Delegate Michael Angelucci, who asked her to remove an anti-Muslim poster. The poster falsely connected a Muslim U.S. congresswoman to the 2001 U.S. terrorist attacks and was part of a protest group’s display during the legislature’s “GOP Day.”

In a subsequent House floor speech, Angelucci said he heard Lieberman tell him, “‘All Muslims are terrorists.”

According to Lieberman’s statement, she told Angelucci, “Not all Muslims are terrorists.” Lieberman says Angelucci misunderstood or misheard her.

Angelucci didn’t immediately return a phone message Sunday.

