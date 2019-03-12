Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Family, friends remember late fire chief

March 12, 2019 11:23 am
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Maine (AP) — Maine firefighters are preparing to lay to rest a town fire chief who died after suffering a medical emergency during the funeral of another firefighter.

A procession of firetrucks led fallen Oxford Fire Chief Gary Sacco from Maine Medical Center in Portland to a funeral home in Lewiston on Monday.

The 63-year-old suffered the emergency and died Sunday as several thousand people gathered to honor Berwick Fire Capt. Joel Barnes.

Barnes was fatally injured in a four-alarm fire earlier this month.

Advertisement

Sacco had served as fire chief in Oxford for the past two years after retiring from the New Gloucester Fire Department.

Longtime friend and New Gloucester Fire Capt. Scott Doyle says Sacco had “one of the biggest hearts.”

The Oxford Fire Department says funeral arrangements are being made.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|18 SANS Norfolk 2019
3|20 2019 Climate Leadership Conference
3|21 2019 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force held 2 day women's leadership symposium

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Get our daily newsletter.